Vande Mataram Anniversary Sparks Controversy in Indian Parliament

The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi of guilt-driven absence from a Lok Sabha session marking the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. Prime Minister Modi criticized Congress for past actions that divided the national song, while Congress alleged political motives behind the debate.

Vande Mataram Anniversary Sparks Controversy in Indian Parliament
The BJP claimed that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra abstained from the Lok Sabha due to a 'sense of guilt' during Prime Minister Modi's significant speech marking the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. Modi alleged that historical actions by Congress leaders diluted the national song, leading to the partition of India.

Prime Minister Modi accused Jawaharlal Nehru of agreeing to curtail Vande Mataram to appease minority groups, a charge echoed by BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra. Patra alleged that these appeasement politics planted the seeds of division, culminating in the partition of India.

In response, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra suggested that stirring controversy around Vande Mataram aimed to divert attention from pressing issues, such as economic challenges and unemployment, especially as West Bengal polls approached. She called for a clear and focused debate on actual socio-economic concerns.

