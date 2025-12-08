Nitish Kumar's Vision: Transforming Nawanagar into Bihar's Industrial Powerhouse
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reviewed the Nawanagar SEZ and stressed its role in boosting the state's industrial development. Spanning 126.5 acres, this SEZ promises significant economic growth and job creation. Kumar also assessed infrastructure plans and inspected industrial operations in the area, highlighting the region's development potential.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday conducted an inspection of the proposed Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Nawanagar in Buxar district, underscoring its vital contribution to the state's industrial development.
Encompassing 126.5 acres, Nawanagar, along with Kumarbagh in West Champaran district, represents one of two sanctioned SEZs in Bihar. "The development of Nawanagar SEZ is crucial for Bihar's industrial growth and will significantly boost employment opportunities," Kumar stated.
In his comprehensive review, Kumar examined the industry's roadmap covering road infrastructure, power supply, and drainage systems. His visit included inspections of Varun Beverages Ltd, Bharat Plus Ethanol Pvt Ltd, and SLMG Beverages Ltd. According to a CMO statement, the newly built Ganga bridge, seen during an aerial survey, is expected to enhance Bihar-Uttar Pradesh connectivity, bolster trade, and drive socio-economic advancement.
