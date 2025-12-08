Controversy Erupts Over Proposed Mosque in Murshidabad
Political tensions have escalated in West Bengal after the announcement of a Babri Masjid-styled mosque in Murshidabad. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari attacked the project as a 'challenge to Bengali Hindus,' exacerbating communal discourse. The TMC and BJP exchange accusations amid a volatile backdrop of upcoming elections.
The political scene in West Bengal has been set ablaze with tensions following the proposal of a mosque styled after Babri Masjid in Murshidabad. Scheduled for its foundation stone laying on December 6, this project has ignited fierce debates.
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari challenged the move, calling it a 'direct affront to Bengali Hindus.' Adhikari claimed the initiative was more a demonstration of fundamentalism than religious devotion. The BJP criticized the symbolic naming of the mosque as provocative, encroaching on India's civilisational heritage.
The ruling TMC accused the BJP of promoting communal divides, maintaining Bengal's secular identity. As political strategies unfold with the 2026 elections on the horizon, the mosque proposal has brought religious rhetoric to the fore.
