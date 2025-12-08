Reliance Industries Leads Media Visibility for Sixth Year Running

Left Menu

Reliance Industries Limited tops the Wizikey Newsmakers rankings as India's most visible listed company in the media for 2025, achieving a News Score of 97.83 out of 100. This marks its sixth consecutive year at the top, highlighting its strong media engagement and disciplined communication strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:33 IST
Reliance Industries Limited (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Reliance Industries Limited has, for the sixth consecutive year, topped the Wizikey Newsmakers rankings as India's most visible listed company in the media for 2025. The rankings, issued by Wizikey, assess the frequency and extent of media presence by major companies across the country.

A release from Wizikey revealed that Reliance, being India's largest company in terms of revenue, profit, and market value, achieved a News Score of 97.83 out of 100 for 2025. This performance showed a continuous rise from scores in previous years: 97.43 in 2024, 96.46 in 2023, 92.56 in 2022, and 84.9 in 2021. The State Bank of India and HDFC Bank secured the second and third spots, while Bharti Airtel and Tata Motors completed the top five listings.

The company's sustained rise in rankings underscores its robust engagement strategy with news media. Co-founder of Wizikey, Aakriti Bhargava, praised Reliance for maintaining its leadership position, citing a disciplined communications strategy as a key factor. Wizikey's News Score, based on AI and big data analytics, factors in coverage frequency, headline appearances, publication diversity, and audience reach across over 400,000 global publications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

