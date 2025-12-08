Left Menu

High-Speed Collision Stuns Gurugram: Property Dealer's Reckless Drive Caught on Camera

A Gurugram property dealer was arrested for driving a Mahindra Thar into a Ford Figo at high speed, causing it to flip multiple times near Ghamroj Toll Plaza. The crash, caught on video, injured the Figo's driver. The accused, Bharat, was released on bail after joining the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:36 IST
High-Speed Collision Stuns Gurugram: Property Dealer's Reckless Drive Caught on Camera
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A property dealer in Gurugram has been apprehended for allegedly driving recklessly and causing a dramatic collision, according to local police reports. The incident, which unfolded near Ghamroj Toll Plaza, involved a black Mahindra Thar slamming into a white Ford Figo, sending it airborne.

The collision, captured on social media, occurred on December 2nd at 1.32 pm. The complainant recounted that the sudden impact caused his car to flip four times, resulting in injuries to his head and shoulder before being assisted by bystanders.

Identified as Bharat from Alipur village, the accused was arrested after a formal complaint was lodged at Bhondsi Police Station. Though initially taken into custody, Bharat was later released on bail. Authorities continue to investigate, having impounded the vehicle involved.

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025