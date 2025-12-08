High-Speed Collision Stuns Gurugram: Property Dealer's Reckless Drive Caught on Camera

A property dealer in Gurugram has been apprehended for allegedly driving recklessly and causing a dramatic collision, according to local police reports. The incident, which unfolded near Ghamroj Toll Plaza, involved a black Mahindra Thar slamming into a white Ford Figo, sending it airborne.

The collision, captured on social media, occurred on December 2nd at 1.32 pm. The complainant recounted that the sudden impact caused his car to flip four times, resulting in injuries to his head and shoulder before being assisted by bystanders.

Identified as Bharat from Alipur village, the accused was arrested after a formal complaint was lodged at Bhondsi Police Station. Though initially taken into custody, Bharat was later released on bail. Authorities continue to investigate, having impounded the vehicle involved.