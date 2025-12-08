Fed Rate Cut Anticipation Mixed with Hollywood Bidding War Mania

Wall Street's primary indexes displayed a mix of movements on Monday, as investors moved cautiously with the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting expected to slash rates. The impending rate decision signifies one of the most divisive Federal Reserve meetings in recent memory.

Recent data shows a modest increase in consumer spending toward Q3 end, bolstering investor confidence in a rate cut as the Fed aims to boost the labor market amid persistently high inflation. There remains a divide among policymakers, with some advocating for a more aggressive approach.

A major Hollywood acquisition is also unfolding, as Warner Bros Discovery's stock soared by 7.2% while Paramount mounts a $108 billion bid, seeking to outdo Netflix. This financial maneuvering underscores the ongoing tensions within the streaming and entertainment industries.

