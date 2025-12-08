IndiGo Executives Respond to DGCA Show Cause Notices Amid Flight Chaos
IndiGo's CEO Pieter Elbers and COO Isidre Porqueras have replied to show cause notices from DGCA regarding widespread flight disruptions. The executives had until 6 pm to respond, following regulator's concerns over operational failures and resource management. Details of their replies remain undisclosed.
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and COO Isidre Porqueras have responded to show cause notices demanding explanations for the airline's extensive flight disruptions. A source within the airline confirmed the submissions to PTI.
The aviation safety regulator DGCA issued these notices in light of severe operational disruptions that have persisted for seven consecutive days, affecting thousands of passengers with frequent cancellations and delays.
The notices accuse IndiGo of significant lapses in planning and resource management, which have been blamed for the failure to meet revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) requirements, causing major inconvenience to travelers.
