Left Menu

Pharma Firm Corona Remedies IPO Gathers Momentum

Corona Remedies' IPO, which opened on Monday, received a 62% subscription on the first day. The three-day offering will conclude on December 10. Retail investors subscribed 87%, while non-institutional investors subscribed 79%. The IPO, valued at Rs 655.37 crore, is an offer for sale by current investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:34 IST
Pharma Firm Corona Remedies IPO Gathers Momentum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Corona Remedies' initial public offering (IPO) gained significant traction on its debut day, with a compelling 62% subscription rate, according to NSE data.

The IPO is designed as an offer for sale (OFS) amounting to Rs 655.37 crore, featuring involvement from private equity firm ChrysCapital. Existing investors including Sepia Investments and Anchor Partners are offloading stakes, and the earned funds will proceed entirely to these shareholders.

With the guided price band set between Rs 1,008 and Rs 1,062 per share, Corona Remedies approaches its upcoming stock market debut slated for December 15. As a pharmaceutical company located in Ahmedabad, it offers a diverse product portfolio in women's healthcare, cardio-diabeto, and other therapeutic areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025