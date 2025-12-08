Market Mayhem: Sensex Nosedives as Foreign Investors Exit

Market investors experienced a significant financial hit as the Sensex plummeted on Monday, wiping out Rs 7.12 lakh crore from the market. This drop followed two consecutive days of gains, with the decrease attributed to widespread stock selling instigated primarily by foreign investors eager to book profits.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 609.68 points, closing at a staggering 85,102.69. In the aftermath, the market capitalization of BSE-listed firms saw a devastating shrinkage amounting to Rs 7,12,514.68 crore, settling at Rs 4,64,19,108.91.

The downturn was led by fears surrounding the US Federal Reserve's upcoming rate decision and persistent FII-induced sell-offs. Bharat Electronics Ltd, Trent, Tata Steel among others led the declines, while only Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, and HDFC Bank emerged as gainers.