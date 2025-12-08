Left Menu

Market Mayhem: Sensex Nosedives as Foreign Investors Exit

Market investors lost Rs 7.12 lakh crore as Sensex plunged 609.68 points. The day ended with mass sell-offs spurred by cautious sentiment regarding the US Federal Reserve's rate decision, ongoing FII selling, and profit-taking. Only four stocks ended the day as gainers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:31 IST
Market Mayhem: Sensex Nosedives as Foreign Investors Exit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Market investors experienced a significant financial hit as the Sensex plummeted on Monday, wiping out Rs 7.12 lakh crore from the market. This drop followed two consecutive days of gains, with the decrease attributed to widespread stock selling instigated primarily by foreign investors eager to book profits.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 609.68 points, closing at a staggering 85,102.69. In the aftermath, the market capitalization of BSE-listed firms saw a devastating shrinkage amounting to Rs 7,12,514.68 crore, settling at Rs 4,64,19,108.91.

The downturn was led by fears surrounding the US Federal Reserve's upcoming rate decision and persistent FII-induced sell-offs. Bharat Electronics Ltd, Trent, Tata Steel among others led the declines, while only Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, and HDFC Bank emerged as gainers.

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025