India's High-Speed Revolution: Implementing the Kavach System
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that India is rapidly deploying an automatic train protection system, covering decades of delay by past governments. The system, called Kavach, includes complex technology spanning fiber optics and telecom towers. Implementation is in full swing nationwide, promising improved safety and efficiency.
India is accelerating the implementation of a long-overdue automatic train protection system, announced Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. This initiative, termed 'Kavach,' was delayed by previous administrations but is now being prioritized under the current government.
The Kavach system is an intricate network comprising five major sub-systems. This includes the installation of optical fiber cables, telecom towers, data centers, a track protection system, and dedicated devices on locomotives. These components are being meticulously integrated across Indian railways to enhance safety.
Despite the setbacks of past decades, the Minister emphasized the rapid progress and positive outcomes currently observed. By harnessing global technological advancements, India is poised to revolutionize its rail infrastructure, fostering a more secure and efficient transportation network.
