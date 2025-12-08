Congress Moves to Enhance Military Helicopter Safety Near Reagan National

The U.S. Congress is pushing for tighter safety regulations for military helicopters operating near Reagan Washington National Airport, requiring them to broadcast alerts to commercial aircraft. This measure is part of a vast defense policy proposed late Sunday, following a tragic accident in January involving an Army Black Hawk and a commercial jet, resulting in 67 casualties.

The legislation demands the Pentagon's accountability for past incidents and introduces annual reporting requirements on near misses between military and commercial aircraft over the last decade. Although specifics on alert types are not detailed, a risk assessment is required for any potential waivers.

The Senate Commerce Committee had earlier legislated mandatory ADS-B use on military helicopters, an issue highlighted by Senator Ted Cruz, citing operational divergences between military and commercial air safety protocols. The FAA has taken proactive measures, enforcing safety reviews and restricting certain army helicopter flights, largely driven by troubling data showing thousands of airspace separation incidents. Despite some questioning from prominent figures, the FAA and concerned legislators stress urgent actions are essential to prevent future accidents.

