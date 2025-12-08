L&T Realty: Paving the Path for Independent Expansion
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is transferring its realty business to L&T Realty Properties Ltd., marking the start of a phased consolidation of its real estate assets. This restructuring aims to establish L&T Realty as a singular corporate entity, facilitating growth and development in the real estate sector.
Approval was granted by the L&T Board through a scheme of arrangement known as a slump sale. This transfer, however, awaits the necessary regulatory endorsements.
Chairman & Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan emphasized the necessity for L&T Realty to operate independently, with periodic capital infusions to enhance its project pipeline and brand position within the real estate market.
