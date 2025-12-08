Government Grounds IndiGo: Winter Schedule Slashed Amid Operational Chaos

Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu declared a reduction in IndiGo's winter flight schedule following extensive disruptions in its operations. Speaking to Doordarshan, Naidu confirmed the airline's current 2,200 flights would face redistribution among competitors.

Furthermore, Naidu reported substantial financial reparations, noting that Rs 745 crore in refunds have been processed for 7,30,655 canceled bookings between December 1 and 8.

Efforts to resolve baggage issues persist, with 6,000 of the 9,000 affected passenger bags delivered, and the remainder expected by either tonight or Tuesday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)