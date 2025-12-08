Government Grounds IndiGo: Winter Schedule Slashed Amid Operational Chaos
Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu announced a reduction in IndiGo's winter flight schedule due to operational issues. With 2,200 flights currently, the government will redistribute these to other airlines. Refunds of Rs 745 crore have been processed, with ongoing baggage delivery efforts continuing.
Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu declared a reduction in IndiGo's winter flight schedule following extensive disruptions in its operations. Speaking to Doordarshan, Naidu confirmed the airline's current 2,200 flights would face redistribution among competitors.
Furthermore, Naidu reported substantial financial reparations, noting that Rs 745 crore in refunds have been processed for 7,30,655 canceled bookings between December 1 and 8.
Efforts to resolve baggage issues persist, with 6,000 of the 9,000 affected passenger bags delivered, and the remainder expected by either tonight or Tuesday morning.
