Tax Exemptions Boost Diamond Trade
The Diamond Imprest Authorisation (DIA) scheme, introduced by the government in January, allows the duty-free import of cut and polished diamonds to promote exports and value addition. Imports under this scheme are now exempt from integrated tax and compensation cess, as per a recent DGFT notification.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) stated in a notification that these imports will continue to receive tax exemptions, promoting the diamond sector's export potential.
