IRB Infrastructure's Toll Revenue Soars by 16% in November 2025

IRB Infrastructure announced a significant year-on-year increase in its toll revenue, achieving a 16% rise to Rs 716 crore in November 2025. This boost was driven by collections from two of its sponsored infrastructure investment trusts—IRB InvIT Fund and IRB Infrastructure Trust.

In the previous November, the company's toll revenue stood at Rs 618 crore. Among the total 22 BOT and TOT assets, the IRB MP Expressway made the highest contribution with Rs 158.6 crore, marking an increase from the Rs 146.4 crore collected in November 2024.

Amitabh Murarka, Deputy CEO of IRB Infra, cited robust GDP growth and economic activity as key factors behind the revenue expansion. He noted that increased holiday traffic and continued economic momentum are expected to enhance toll collections in the upcoming months.

