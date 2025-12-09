Global IT Leaders Commit to Massive AI Investments in India

In a strategic move to enhance artificial intelligence adoption, the heads of leading IT companies held individual meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Among the executives were Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Cognizant's Ravi Kumar, S Rajesh Varrier from IT services, and Intel's Lip-Bu Tan, all discussing India's AI future.

Satya Nadella took to social media platform X to reveal a groundbreaking $17.5 billion investment in AI in India, noting it as the most substantial venture in Asia by Microsoft. He emphasized that the investment would support India's ambition by building necessary infrastructure and skills for an AI-driven future.

Intel's CEO Lip-Bu Tan also shared his meeting with the Prime Minister on X, celebrating the tech-focused discussions they had. Tan expressed Intel's commitment to support India's Semiconductor Mission and announced a collaboration with Tata Group to facilitate advanced semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, aligning with the 'Make in India' goals.

Intel's agreement with Tata Group, seen as a significant step towards localizing its supply chain, will help India emerge as a global semiconductor hub. The move, which includes manufacturing, assembly, and packaging at Tata's upcoming facilities, highlights the renewed push for innovation and self-reliance.

Cognizant, through its official X handle, stated the importance of education and skill development in supporting AI. Their CEO and CMD met PM Modi to affirm Cognizant's ongoing commitment to the Indian market, along with plans to expand into emerging cities to promote balanced regional growth.

