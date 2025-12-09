Navigating Turbulence: IndiGo's Operational Overhaul Amid Flight Cancellations

IndiGo, the leading airline in India, has been directed to reduce its operations by 10% following a recent crisis involving poor pilot roster planning.

This decision, announced by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on X, comes after IndiGo cancelled over 2,000 flights last week, leaving numerous passengers stranded.

The temporary reduction will see at least 220 flights removed daily, aiming to stabilize the airline's operations. This move follows newly implemented pilot rest and duty rules.

