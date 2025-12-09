Navigating Turbulence: IndiGo's Operational Overhaul Amid Flight Cancellations
IndiGo, India's largest airline, faces a government-mandated 10% flight reduction following significant service cancellations. Poor pilot management led to 2,000 cancelled flights, disrupting thousands of passengers. The reduction aims to stabilize operations, with IndiGo asked to revise its winter schedule amidst regulatory scrutiny and industry criticism.
IndiGo, the leading airline in India, has been directed to reduce its operations by 10% following a recent crisis involving poor pilot roster planning.
This decision, announced by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on X, comes after IndiGo cancelled over 2,000 flights last week, leaving numerous passengers stranded.
The temporary reduction will see at least 220 flights removed daily, aiming to stabilize the airline's operations. This move follows newly implemented pilot rest and duty rules.
