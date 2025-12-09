Left Menu

Tragic Accidents in Jharkhand Result in Five Fatalities

Five individuals died in separate road accidents across Jharkhand. Fatal incidents include a motorcycle collision in Bokaro, a roadside accident involving a gas tanker in Hazaribag, and a tractor overturning in Garhwa. Authorities have begun investigations into these tragic events and identified the victims.

In a series of tragic road accidents across Jharkhand, five people lost their lives, according to police reports on Tuesday. The victims, who were involved in separate incidents, have been identified, highlighting a critical concern about road safety in the region.

In the Bokaro district, two individuals were killed instantly in a head-on collision between two motorcycles on the Lalpania-Gomia main road. The accident claimed the lives of 38-year-old Ravi Prasad and 16-year-old Mansu Mahli. A child passenger sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment in Ramgarh.

In another unfortunate incident, a gas tanker ran over two pedestrians in Hazaribag, and a young man died in Garhwa when his tractor overturned. Local authorities conducted post-mortems and released the bodies to grieving families as investigations continue.

