Revamping India's Truck Scrappage Policy
K R N Rajeshkumar, a DMK leader, called on the government to allow commercial truck owners to replace old engines instead of scrapping entire vehicles, highlighting the economic burden of the current policy. He emphasized that replacing engines is a cost-effective solution to reduce pollution while preserving livelihoods.
- Country:
- India
DMK leader K R N Rajeshkumar has urged the government to reconsider its vehicle scrappage policy, which currently mandates the scrapping of older commercial vehicles.
Addressing the Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour, Rajeshkumar acknowledged the government's intentions to reduce pollution and enhance road safety but argued that the policy imposes significant economic strain on truck owners.
Rajeshkumar proposed allowing owners to replace outdated engines with new BS6-compliant models, thereby maintaining the structural integrity of trucks and avoiding unnecessary replacement costs. He called for policy re-evaluation by Minister Nitin Gadkari, suggesting that engine replacement could be a viable path to achieving both economic and environmental goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)