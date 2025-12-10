Revamping India's Truck Scrappage Policy

DMK leader K R N Rajeshkumar has urged the government to reconsider its vehicle scrappage policy, which currently mandates the scrapping of older commercial vehicles.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour, Rajeshkumar acknowledged the government's intentions to reduce pollution and enhance road safety but argued that the policy imposes significant economic strain on truck owners.

Rajeshkumar proposed allowing owners to replace outdated engines with new BS6-compliant models, thereby maintaining the structural integrity of trucks and avoiding unnecessary replacement costs. He called for policy re-evaluation by Minister Nitin Gadkari, suggesting that engine replacement could be a viable path to achieving both economic and environmental goals.

