Dinesh Karthik Joins London Spirit: A New Chapter at Lord's

Dinesh Karthik, the former Indian batter, has embarked on a new journey with London Spirit, where he will serve as a mentor and batting coach for the Hundred franchise. The announcement was made by the team management on Wednesday.

This appointment marks Karthik's initial step into a coaching role outside of the Indian Premier League, where he similarly contributes to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Mo Bobat, the Spirit's director of cricket, expressed excitement about adding Karthik's innovative mindset and extensive short-format cricket experience to the team.

Having concluded his playing career after IPL 2024, Karthik remains active in other leagues and currently plays for Sharjah Warriorz in the UAE's ILT20. His attachment to Lord's, where he debuted for India, adds a sentimental value to his role, as he aspires to lead London Spirit to their first-ever Hundred final.

