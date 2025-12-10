Left Menu

Dinesh Karthik Joins London Spirit: A New Chapter at Lord's

Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik joins London Spirit as a mentor and batting coach, marking his first role outside the IPL. Known for his insightful approach, Karthik brings experience in short-format cricket. The 40-year-old will aim to guide Spirit to their first Hundred final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-12-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 14:11 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Dinesh Karthik, the former Indian batter, has embarked on a new journey with London Spirit, where he will serve as a mentor and batting coach for the Hundred franchise. The announcement was made by the team management on Wednesday.

This appointment marks Karthik's initial step into a coaching role outside of the Indian Premier League, where he similarly contributes to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Mo Bobat, the Spirit's director of cricket, expressed excitement about adding Karthik's innovative mindset and extensive short-format cricket experience to the team.

Having concluded his playing career after IPL 2024, Karthik remains active in other leagues and currently plays for Sharjah Warriorz in the UAE's ILT20. His attachment to Lord's, where he debuted for India, adds a sentimental value to his role, as he aspires to lead London Spirit to their first-ever Hundred final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

