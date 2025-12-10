Electric Car Advocates Urge EU to Uphold 2035 Zero-Emission Goal

Leaders from Europe's electric car sector have urged the European Commission to adhere to its 2035 zero-emission objective for new car sales. They argue that stepping back from this target may deter investment and widen Europe's competitive gap with China.

The EU executive is expected to introduce an automotive package on December 16, potentially easing CO2 targets and a ban on selling combustion-engine vehicles after 2035. This move, advocated by German carmakers and the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, has prompted a response from E-Mobility Europe and ChargeUp Europe in an open letter to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The letter, supported by nearly 200 signatories including Polestar and Volvo Cars, voices concern over recent attempts to dilute these objectives, citing lobbying by the broader automotive industry. The groups warn that reopening the door to transitional technologies could create uncertainty and delay the transition to electric vehicles, as Chinese manufacturers advance and cut costs.

