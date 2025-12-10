Kerala Court Drama: Political Arrests and Legal Tensions Unfold

In a significant development stemming from a politically charged legal case, police on Wednesday assured a Kerala court that they would refrain from arresting Congress leader Sandeep G Varier. Varier stands accused of exposing the identity of a woman linked to a sexual assault and forced abortion complaint involving expelled party MLA Rahul Mamkootathil.

This assurance was conveyed to the Principal District and Sessions Judge Nazeera S by public prosecutor Geena Kumari, as they had yet to file the official police report in the matter. The court has scheduled the next hearing for December 15, allowing Varier temporary reprieve.

In related proceedings, activist Rahul Easwar was remanded into police custody till Thursday. Easwar, accused of defaming the complainant in the first assault case against Mamkootathil, saw his custody extended to trace his unlocated mobile phone. His bail plea is set for December 15.

