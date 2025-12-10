Left Menu

Palestinian Stories Shine at 30th International Film Festival of Kerala

The 30th International Film Festival of Kerala will feature a curated package of Palestinian films, exploring themes of displacement and resilience. The festival also honors director Ritwik Ghatak with a retrospective showcasing his seminal works. The event will screen 206 films from 82 countries, celebrating global cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:21 IST
Palestinian Stories Shine at 30th International Film Festival of Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

The 30th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is set to present a uniquely curated Palestine package, spotlighting the resilience and lived experiences of Palestinians from December 12. The package encapsulates raw human stories through three impactful films.

'All That's Left of You,' 'The Sea,' and 'Once upon a time in Gaza' dive into the themes of displacement and endurance. These films speak volumes about the scars and trauma endured due to conflict. Cherien Dabis' film portrays a Palestinian teenager's life-altering journey during a protest on the occupied West Bank.

'The Sea' by Shai Carmeli-Pollak follows a risky venture to the Mediterranean by a Palestinian boy, earning it an Oscar entry nod. Arab Nassar's 'Once Upon a Time in Gaza' has garnered accolades at Cannes and Cairo. Additionally, Annemarie Jacir's 'Palestine 36' will open the festival. IFFK will honor Ritwik Ghatak by screening restored versions of his celebrated films. With a total of 206 films from 82 countries, the festival promises a cinematic feast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
2
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025