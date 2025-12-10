Palestinian Stories Shine at 30th International Film Festival of Kerala

The 30th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is set to present a uniquely curated Palestine package, spotlighting the resilience and lived experiences of Palestinians from December 12. The package encapsulates raw human stories through three impactful films.

'All That's Left of You,' 'The Sea,' and 'Once upon a time in Gaza' dive into the themes of displacement and endurance. These films speak volumes about the scars and trauma endured due to conflict. Cherien Dabis' film portrays a Palestinian teenager's life-altering journey during a protest on the occupied West Bank.

'The Sea' by Shai Carmeli-Pollak follows a risky venture to the Mediterranean by a Palestinian boy, earning it an Oscar entry nod. Arab Nassar's 'Once Upon a Time in Gaza' has garnered accolades at Cannes and Cairo. Additionally, Annemarie Jacir's 'Palestine 36' will open the festival. IFFK will honor Ritwik Ghatak by screening restored versions of his celebrated films. With a total of 206 films from 82 countries, the festival promises a cinematic feast.

