India's Labour Ministry Partners with Microsoft to Enhance Job Opportunities through AI
The Ministry of Labour & Employment has partnered with Microsoft to boost job opportunities and AI skilling in India. By integrating AI into platforms and expanding the National Career Service, the collaboration aims to increase employment linkages, foster a future-ready workforce, and enhance international mobility for Indian professionals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:26 IST
- India
The Ministry of Labour & Employment has signed a groundbreaking agreement with Microsoft to expand job opportunities and accelerate AI-led skilling across India.
The partnership aims to integrate Microsoft's network with the government's National Career Service platform, boosting job access and skilling initiatives.
Microsoft's engagement is expected to enhance India's labour mobility and elevate its workforce globally, aligning with increasing social protection measures.
