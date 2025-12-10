Left Menu

India's Labour Ministry Partners with Microsoft to Enhance Job Opportunities through AI

The Ministry of Labour & Employment has partnered with Microsoft to boost job opportunities and AI skilling in India. By integrating AI into platforms and expanding the National Career Service, the collaboration aims to increase employment linkages, foster a future-ready workforce, and enhance international mobility for Indian professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:26 IST
India's Labour Ministry Partners with Microsoft to Enhance Job Opportunities through AI
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Labour & Employment has signed a groundbreaking agreement with Microsoft to expand job opportunities and accelerate AI-led skilling across India.

The partnership aims to integrate Microsoft's network with the government's National Career Service platform, boosting job access and skilling initiatives.

Microsoft's engagement is expected to enhance India's labour mobility and elevate its workforce globally, aligning with increasing social protection measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
2
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025