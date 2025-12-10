Small Retailers Call for a 'Bharat Taxi' Revolution to Compete with Giant E-commerce

Small and medium retailers in India, represented by the Federation of Retailer Association of India (FRAI), are appealing for governmental intervention to level the playing field against dominant e-commerce platforms. The association suggests creating a 'Bharat Taxi-like' digital system, enabling local kirana shops to effectively accommodate consumer demands.

FRAI highlights the detrimental impact of quick-commerce platforms on traditional stores, citing a market study that revealed two lakh kirana closures last year. The decline in income and sales is attributed to aggressive marketing strategies, fast delivery offerings, and deep discounts from digital giants like Blinkit and Zepto.

There is a pressing call for government action to provide small retailers with technology that boosts visibility and competitiveness. The initiative includes a proposed customer-rating feature to uphold service standards within the local retail ecosystem, potentially safeguarding millions of livelihoods in India's informal economy.

