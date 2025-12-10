Left Menu

Small Retailers Call for a 'Bharat Taxi' Revolution to Compete with Giant E-commerce

Facing fierce competition from e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms, small and medium retailers seek governmental support for a dedicated technology platform. This initiative aims to empower local kirana shops to compete on equal terms, preserving livelihoods amid the digital commerce disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:38 IST
Small Retailers Call for a 'Bharat Taxi' Revolution to Compete with Giant E-commerce
  • Country:
  • India

Small and medium retailers in India, represented by the Federation of Retailer Association of India (FRAI), are appealing for governmental intervention to level the playing field against dominant e-commerce platforms. The association suggests creating a 'Bharat Taxi-like' digital system, enabling local kirana shops to effectively accommodate consumer demands.

FRAI highlights the detrimental impact of quick-commerce platforms on traditional stores, citing a market study that revealed two lakh kirana closures last year. The decline in income and sales is attributed to aggressive marketing strategies, fast delivery offerings, and deep discounts from digital giants like Blinkit and Zepto.

There is a pressing call for government action to provide small retailers with technology that boosts visibility and competitiveness. The initiative includes a proposed customer-rating feature to uphold service standards within the local retail ecosystem, potentially safeguarding millions of livelihoods in India's informal economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
2
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025