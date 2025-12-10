Left Menu

Air India Soars into Compliance Trouble: Unveiling Systemic Failures

An investigation by Air India revealed systemic compliance failures after an Airbus A320 flew without an airworthiness certificate. This highlights significant lapses within the airline's procedures, prompting reforms. The incident follows past warnings and underlines the necessity for rigorous compliance in India's aviation sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An internal probe by Air India has uncovered 'systemic failures' after one of its Airbus A320 planes conducted eight commercial flights without an airworthiness permit, according to company documents seen by Reuters. The plane flew between major Indian cities without the mandatory Airworthiness Review Certificate (ARC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The airline admitted to lapses in compliance protocols, with engineers and pilots failing to verify necessary documents. A cover letter signed by Captain Basil Kwauk emphasized the need for improvements in process discipline and compliance culture. The findings have been submitted to Indian aviation authorities for review.

The incident puts a spotlight on Air India's operational practices following severe past disasters and regulatory warnings. With the aviation sector under scrutiny, the company has vowed to strengthen compliance measures, while the DGCA has grounded the aircraft pending further investigation. Meanwhile, pilots have been reminded of the importance of adherence to standard operating procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

 Global
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

 India

