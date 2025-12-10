Air India Soars into Compliance Trouble: Unveiling Systemic Failures

An internal probe by Air India has uncovered 'systemic failures' after one of its Airbus A320 planes conducted eight commercial flights without an airworthiness permit, according to company documents seen by Reuters. The plane flew between major Indian cities without the mandatory Airworthiness Review Certificate (ARC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The airline admitted to lapses in compliance protocols, with engineers and pilots failing to verify necessary documents. A cover letter signed by Captain Basil Kwauk emphasized the need for improvements in process discipline and compliance culture. The findings have been submitted to Indian aviation authorities for review.

The incident puts a spotlight on Air India's operational practices following severe past disasters and regulatory warnings. With the aviation sector under scrutiny, the company has vowed to strengthen compliance measures, while the DGCA has grounded the aircraft pending further investigation. Meanwhile, pilots have been reminded of the importance of adherence to standard operating procedures.

