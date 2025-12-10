England Prepares for 2026 World Cup with High-Profile Friendlies
England will host Uruguay and Japan in friendly matches at Wembley Stadium to prepare for the 2026 World Cup. These games will be crucial for manager Thomas Tuchel to finalize his squad selection. The fixtures will test England against top-ranked teams from outside Europe before the tournament begins.
England is gearing up for the 2026 World Cup by hosting friendly matches against Uruguay and Japan at Wembley Stadium next March, as confirmed by the Football Association. These matches provide a final opportunity for manager Thomas Tuchel to assess his squad before the tournament.
The fixtures were finalized after last week's draw didn't pair England with Asian or South American teams. Scheduled to face 16th-ranked Uruguay on March 27 and 18th-ranked Japan on March 30, England aims to test its mettle against formidable global competition.
Tuchel expressed enthusiasm, stating, 'We wanted to play against top 20 teams worldwide and challenge ourselves with non-European opponents.' This preparation includes additional warm-up matches in the U.S., U.S. being one of the 2026 World Cup hosts alongside Canada and Mexico.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Criticizes Chinese Radar Targeting: New Strain in Japan-China Relations
US-Japan Alliance Stands Firm Amidst Rising Tensions with China
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft
Radar Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China's Military Maneuvering Near Japan
Radar Rivals: Sino-Japanese Aerial Tensions Explained