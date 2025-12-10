England Prepares for 2026 World Cup with High-Profile Friendlies

England is gearing up for the 2026 World Cup by hosting friendly matches against Uruguay and Japan at Wembley Stadium next March, as confirmed by the Football Association. These matches provide a final opportunity for manager Thomas Tuchel to assess his squad before the tournament.

The fixtures were finalized after last week's draw didn't pair England with Asian or South American teams. Scheduled to face 16th-ranked Uruguay on March 27 and 18th-ranked Japan on March 30, England aims to test its mettle against formidable global competition.

Tuchel expressed enthusiasm, stating, 'We wanted to play against top 20 teams worldwide and challenge ourselves with non-European opponents.' This preparation includes additional warm-up matches in the U.S., U.S. being one of the 2026 World Cup hosts alongside Canada and Mexico.

