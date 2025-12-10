Left Menu

England Prepares for 2026 World Cup with High-Profile Friendlies

England will host Uruguay and Japan in friendly matches at Wembley Stadium to prepare for the 2026 World Cup. These games will be crucial for manager Thomas Tuchel to finalize his squad selection. The fixtures will test England against top-ranked teams from outside Europe before the tournament begins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:39 IST
England Prepares for 2026 World Cup with High-Profile Friendlies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

England is gearing up for the 2026 World Cup by hosting friendly matches against Uruguay and Japan at Wembley Stadium next March, as confirmed by the Football Association. These matches provide a final opportunity for manager Thomas Tuchel to assess his squad before the tournament.

The fixtures were finalized after last week's draw didn't pair England with Asian or South American teams. Scheduled to face 16th-ranked Uruguay on March 27 and 18th-ranked Japan on March 30, England aims to test its mettle against formidable global competition.

Tuchel expressed enthusiasm, stating, 'We wanted to play against top 20 teams worldwide and challenge ourselves with non-European opponents.' This preparation includes additional warm-up matches in the U.S., U.S. being one of the 2026 World Cup hosts alongside Canada and Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025