Zee Music Unveils a Captivating Blend of Folklore and Rap in Koragajja

Zee Music releases an intriguing track from 'Koragajja,' featuring a union of coastal folklore and modern rap. The song includes choreography by Sandip Soparrkar and notable visuals shot at Mangaluru’s Someshwara Beach with elaborate production efforts. The film is set to premiere in January 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:49 IST
Koragajja Track Release Highlights Choreographed Folklore Sequence. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Zee Music has released an enthralling new track from the forthcoming film Koragajja, following the acquisition of its audio rights. Written by director Sudheer Attavara and composed by Gopi Sundar, the song presents an innovative blend of coastal folklore and contemporary rap, featuring vocal performances from Javed Ali, Attavara, and Sundar.

Integral to the track's captivating visuals is a dance sequence choreographed by Sandip Soparrkar, assisted by Ashutosh Arya. Soparrkar also performs the sequence on screen, embodying movements linked to the folkloric figure of Guliga. Additional appearances by actors enrich the narrative, illustrating a key scene where Guliga and Panjurli encounter Koragajja, furthering the storyline.

Shot at Someshwara Beach in Mangaluru, the production utilized two 100-foot cranes and five cameras to capture its grand scale. The team managed fluctuating tide conditions, crowd control, and safety regulations, with police support ensuring a smooth filming process. Producer Thrivikram Sapalya oversaw logistical coordination. Produced by Success Films and Thrivikrama Cinemas, Koragajja is in post-production and is slated to release in January 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

