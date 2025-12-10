IndiGo's Flight Fiasco: Patna Airport Claims Normalcy Amid Nationwide Disruptions

Amid widespread disruptions due to IndiGo's recent flight cancellations, officials at Patna's Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport assert that operations remain normal. Various flights nationwide faced cancellations, yet authorities at Patna ensured passenger concerns were adequately addressed.

Airport Director Chandra Pratap Dwivedi confirmed that ten flights were canceled on Wednesday, without specifying if these were all from IndiGo. Despite setbacks, he emphasized the feedback from travelers has been positive.

IndiGo's operational issues, following tighter safety regulations, led to thousands of cancellations and increased airfares across India. Despite the challenges, Patna airport remains hopeful for a resolution by December 15, ensuring minimal disruption for future passengers.

