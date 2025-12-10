Left Menu

IndiGo's Flight Fiasco: Patna Airport Claims Normalcy Amid Nationwide Disruptions

Patna's Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport remains 'normal' despite IndiGo's extensive flight cancellations nationwide. Patna Airport Director assures passenger concerns are addressed, with ten flights canceled. Nationwide, IndiGo's failures in planning for new safety regulations led to chaos and increased fares, though the situation may normalize by December 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid widespread disruptions due to IndiGo's recent flight cancellations, officials at Patna's Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport assert that operations remain normal. Various flights nationwide faced cancellations, yet authorities at Patna ensured passenger concerns were adequately addressed.

Airport Director Chandra Pratap Dwivedi confirmed that ten flights were canceled on Wednesday, without specifying if these were all from IndiGo. Despite setbacks, he emphasized the feedback from travelers has been positive.

IndiGo's operational issues, following tighter safety regulations, led to thousands of cancellations and increased airfares across India. Despite the challenges, Patna airport remains hopeful for a resolution by December 15, ensuring minimal disruption for future passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

