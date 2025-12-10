Revolutionizing Employee Wellness: How Xoxoday is Making Waves

With the enforcement of India's four Labour Codes on November 21, 2025, Xoxoday is taking a significant leap forward, offering comprehensive employee wellness solutions that go beyond compliance. These new reforms consolidate 29 existing labour laws and introduce essential measures such as preventive healthcare, financial security, gig worker coverage, and fair compensation, setting a national standard.

Xoxoday provides a robust Benefits Marketplace that enables human resources teams to efficiently manage wellness programs, focusing on physical, emotional, financial, and occupational health. Services offered include financial wellness tools, health and preventive care, mental wellbeing support, lifestyle benefits, and exclusive discounts.

Renowned companies, including Flipkart, are already utilizing Xoxoday's offerings to align with the Labour Code requirements, yielding significant improvements in employee performance, happiness, and retention. As Sumit Khandelwal, CEO of Xoxoday, underscores, the new regulations herald a transformative era for workers across India, emphasizing dignity, care, and overall wellbeing.