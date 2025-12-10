Cipla Introduces Groundbreaking Obesity and Diabetes Drug Yurpeak in India

Cipla has announced the launch of Yurpeak, a medication designed to manage obesity and type-2 diabetes mellitus in India. This new entry, a one-weekly injectable known as tirzepatide, addresses two of India's most pressing health issues, according to a regulatory filing from the company.

Yurpeak, the second brand of Lilly's tirzepatide in India, follows the approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). The therapy, unique as a dual agonist targeting both GIP and GLP-1 receptors, is aimed at treating type-2 diabetes and aiding chronic weight management for adults.

Available in various strengths via the KwikPen device, Yurpeak represents Cipla's commitment to tackling chronic diseases with advanced scientific solutions. The launch is part of a broader collaboration with Eli Lilly, aimed at enhancing patient access to innovative treatments across India.

