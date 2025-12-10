Strengthening Ties: India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement Talks
India and the US began negotiations to finalize a bilateral trade agreement aimed at enhancing economic ties amidst existing high tariffs on Indian imports. With exports to the US crucial for India's economy, the talks focused on addressing tariff disputes and expanding trade opportunities between the two nations.
- Country:
- India
India and the United States commenced discussions on a proposed bilateral trade agreement, seeking to bolster their economic partnership amid current trade barriers.
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal met with US Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer as part of the ongoing negotiations. High tariffs imposed by the US have hampered Indian exports, prompting urgency in these talks, set to conclude on December 11.
The bilateral agreement aims to address various trade issues, including import duties, with a goal to significantly increase trade volume to $500 billion by 2030. Key sectors of negotiations involve agricultural and industrial goods, with India resisting US calls for concessions in agriculture and dairy.
