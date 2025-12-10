Chhattisgarh Expands Bus Connectivity to Remote Villages

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday initiated the deployment of 24 new buses under a government scheme aimed at improving transportation systems in the remote forested areas of Bastar and Surguja divisions.

Commencing from his Raipur office, the buses, part of Phase II of the Chief Minister Rural Bus Service Scheme (CMRBS), began operating across ten districts, bringing 180 more villages onto the connectivity map, according to officials.

First launched in October 2025 by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the original phase connected 250 villages. Now, with the second phase, tribespeople and villagers benefit from easier, more reliable transport, aiding in bridging economic and social gaps, and contributing significantly to the integration into mainstream development, as stated by Sai.

(With inputs from agencies.)