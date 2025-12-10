Left Menu

Federal Judge Halts Trump's National Guard Deployments Amid Authority Dispute

A federal judge in California ended Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles, stating the president exceeded his authority. The decision supports claims that Trump overstepped, deploying troops for domestic purposes. The legality of these actions is expected to reach the U.S. Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 23:01 IST
Federal Judge Halts Trump's National Guard Deployments Amid Authority Dispute
Donald Trump

A federal judge in California has ordered that President Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles come to an end, declaring the action as exceeding presidential authority. The move by U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer represents a significant legal setback for Trump, whose administration aimed to send military forces to Democratic-controlled cities for domestic purposes.

The case highlights ongoing tensions over the federal government's reach, with Judge Breyer emphasizing the importance of a balanced system of governance. The ruling followed a lawsuit from California Governor Gavin Newsom, a vocal critic of Trump, who challenged federal control of the state's National Guard units. The Supreme Court may ultimately decide on the matter.

Despite the administration's insistence on the legitimacy of deploying troops to curb what it describes as violence and threats to federal property, judges have regularly found these measures unnecessary. Local leaders oppose such deployments, arguing they are based on exaggerated threats. The debate continues as the administration challenges adverse rulings in higher courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025