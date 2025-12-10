Left Menu

Tug-of-War at the Fed: Interest Rate Cut Looms Amid Policy Debate

U.S. stock futures slump as the Federal Reserve faces a critical decision on interest rate cuts. Policymakers balance lowering borrowing costs with inflation control amid limited economic data and leadership uncertainty at the Fed. Speculation surrounds key players, forecasts, and future rate adjustments globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:55 IST
Tug-of-War at the Fed: Interest Rate Cut Looms Amid Policy Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, U.S. stock index futures dipped, anticipating a Federal Reserve monetary policy decision likely to implement an interest rate cut paired with hawkish guidance on future easing. The central bank's meeting is contending with major policy disagreements as it navigates reducing borrowing costs to bolster the labor market while preventing an inflation resurgence.

The absence of significant new economic data, following a federal shutdown, and uncertainty over the upcoming Federal Reserve leadership is complicating policymakers' decisions. Kevin Hassett, currently a White House economic adviser and a known proponent of rate cuts, emerges as a leading candidate for the position. The CME's FedWatch Tool shows an 89.9% probability of a rate cut of 25 basis points at 2 p.m. ET.

Stocks dropped following comments from Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING, who noted the focus on economic projections and Chair Powell's conference. Meanwhile, market anticipation for another rate cut by 2026 is waning amid global policy reassessment. Separate figures show moderate movements in indices, with U.S. stocks near record highs, propelled by expectations of lower rates.

