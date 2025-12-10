Left Menu

Tennis Premier League: Delhi Aces and Mumbai Eagles Dominate with Stellar Performances

The GS Delhi Aces and Yash Mumbai Eagles emerged victorious in their respective matches in the Tennis Premier League, defeating Chennai Smashers and SG Pipers Bengaluru. Sofia Costoulas, Riya Bhatia, and Ramkumar Ramanathan delivered standout performances. The contests featured tightly contested matches, showcasing fierce competition and high-level tennis action.

Updated: 10-12-2025 22:59 IST
The GS Delhi Aces and Yash Mumbai Eagles surged to victory over the Chennai Smashers and SG Pipers Bengaluru respectively, during Wednesday's Tennis Premier League matches.

In the Delhi versus Chennai showdown, Sofia Costoulas emerged dominant in the women's singles, leveraging her robust backhand to outplay Irina Bara, leading to a decisive 17–8 triumph for Delhi.

The Mumbai Eagles' advantage was solidified as Riya Bhatia clinched a commanding win, contributing significantly to the 51-49 victory over Bengaluru, where Ramkumar Ramanathan also showcased skill by toppling world number 57 Damir Dzumhur.

