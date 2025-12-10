Left Menu

BJP vs Congress: The 'Parliament vs Paryatan' Debate

The BJP criticized Rahul Gandhi's frequent foreign trips, questioning the purpose and timing during the ongoing Parliament session. BJP spokespersons accuse him of neglecting duties, while Congress defends him, pointing to the Prime Minister's foreign visits. Tensions persist as both parties debate the political implications of these travels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 23:00 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a fresh attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his series of foreign travels. Questioning the secrecy and purpose behind these trips, the BJP alleges that they coincide inopportunely with crucial domestic parliamentary sessions.

BJP spokespersons, including Sudhanshu Trivedi and Tuhin Sinha, accuse Gandhi of evading his responsibilities as the Leader of Opposition. They compare his personal overseas vacations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official state visits, suggesting a fundamental difference in intent and transparency.

In defense, Congress hits back, highlighting Modi's extensive time overseas while in office. The opposition party insists that Rahul Gandhi's engagements abroad are legitimate, challenging the BJP's narrative. The controversy underscores a wider political clash, framing foreign travels as a symbol of political controversy in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

