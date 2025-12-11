India Stands Firm in Challenging Trade Talks with U.S.

India should ensure balanced outcomes in its ongoing trade negotiations with the United States, carefully evaluating any concessions related to agricultural and genetically modified (GMO) products, according to the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI). This advice follows remarks by U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, who described India as a challenging partner in these discussions, especially regarding U.S. agricultural exports.

Greer informed U.S. senators that the trade team is actively collaborating with Indian authorities in New Delhi to enhance market access, particularly in the agriculture sector. Despite obstacles, he noted that India has been proactive in the negotiations, presenting offers that are seen as the best the U.S. has received, positioning India as a key market for American exports.

GTRI highlighted that the U.S. is pushing for increased sales of biofuels from soybeans, with many row crops being politically sensitive in India due to their impact on farmers and food security. The think tank stressed that New Delhi should focus on balance, not superficial optics, and exercise caution in granting agricultural concessions, especially as no clear reciprocal offers from the U.S. have been detailed.

