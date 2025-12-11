China Criticizes Mexico's New Tariff Regime
China's commerce ministry criticized Mexico's newly approved tariff regime on imports from non-free-trade agreement nations, including China. The ministry warned that these measures significantly harm trade interests and urged Mexico to adjust its protectionist practices promptly, opposing unilateral tariff hikes.
China's commerce ministry has expressed concerns about Mexico's newly implemented tariff regime targeting imports from countries not bound by free-trade agreements, China being one of them. This development, according to the ministry, poses a substantial threat to trade interests.
The ministry has always opposed unilateral tariff hikes, arguing that such measures could harm the global economic order. It highlighted the potential negative repercussions of Mexico's new stance on international trade dynamics.
There's hope within the Chinese ministry that Mexico will reconsider its new tariff approach to prevent detrimental protectionist practices from proliferating. They urge the Mexican government to rectify these actions promptly in favor of a more collaborative trade environment.
