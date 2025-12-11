Left Menu

Mexico Raises Tariffs on Chinese Imports Amid US Negotiations

Mexico's Congress approved tariff increases on over 1,400 foreign goods to boost local production. President Claudia Sheinbaum's Morena party, controlling both chambers, supported the move influenced by US-Mexico trade talks. Affected items include textiles and autos from China and other countries without Mexican trade deals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 11-12-2025 08:23 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 08:23 IST
Mexico Raises Tariffs on Chinese Imports Amid US Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexico's Congress has sanctioned a significant rise in tariffs on more than 1,400 imported goods, chiefly targeting Chinese products. This initiative, spearheaded by President Claudia Sheinbaum's Morena party, aims to enhance domestic production.

The Senate ratified the measure with a decisive vote, following the lower chamber's approval. Despite this, analysts note ongoing US negotiations as a key influence, with Sheinbaum striving to ease tariffs levied on Mexican goods under former President Trump's administration.

Beginning January, tariffs on goods such as textiles, shoes, and automotive parts will escalate, heavily impacting Chinese imports. Economic experts warn that these tariffs might disrupt supply chains, potentially inflating costs amid a slowing economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025