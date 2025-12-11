Mexico Raises Tariffs on Chinese Imports Amid US Negotiations

Mexico's Congress has sanctioned a significant rise in tariffs on more than 1,400 imported goods, chiefly targeting Chinese products. This initiative, spearheaded by President Claudia Sheinbaum's Morena party, aims to enhance domestic production.

The Senate ratified the measure with a decisive vote, following the lower chamber's approval. Despite this, analysts note ongoing US negotiations as a key influence, with Sheinbaum striving to ease tariffs levied on Mexican goods under former President Trump's administration.

Beginning January, tariffs on goods such as textiles, shoes, and automotive parts will escalate, heavily impacting Chinese imports. Economic experts warn that these tariffs might disrupt supply chains, potentially inflating costs amid a slowing economy.

