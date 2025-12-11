India's Manufacturing Sector: Poised to Become a Global Industrial Powerhouse

India's manufacturing sector is predicted to see its GDP contribution rise from 17% to 25%, setting the stage for the nation to emerge as a global industrial leader, according to a report from the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Z47.

The report, 'Digitizing Make in India 3.0,' identifies key government initiatives, including Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and production-linked incentives, as pivotal in boosting domestic manufacturing capacity. Five sectors—electronics, defence, automotive and EV, energy, and pharmaceuticals—are highlighted as the foundation for a potential USD 25 trillion industrial opportunity by 2047.

Emphasizing innovation, strategic depth, and technological efficiency, the report urges policymakers and industry to capitalize on regional manufacturing clusters, such as those in Noida-Chennai-Hosur and Dholera, to enhance competitiveness and foster growth. The end-market for electronics, for instance, is projected to grow significantly from USD 33 billion in 2022 to USD 117 billion in 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)