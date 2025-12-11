Left Menu

India's Manufacturing Sector: Poised to Become a Global Industrial Powerhouse

A joint report by Boston Consulting Group and Z47 projects India's manufacturing sector to grow to 25% of GDP. The 'Digitizing Make in India 3.0' report identifies five sectors for a USD 25 trillion opportunity by 2047, emphasizing innovation and regional clusters to achieve transformative goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 18:19 IST
India's Manufacturing Sector: Poised to Become a Global Industrial Powerhouse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's manufacturing sector is predicted to see its GDP contribution rise from 17% to 25%, setting the stage for the nation to emerge as a global industrial leader, according to a report from the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Z47.

The report, 'Digitizing Make in India 3.0,' identifies key government initiatives, including Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and production-linked incentives, as pivotal in boosting domestic manufacturing capacity. Five sectors—electronics, defence, automotive and EV, energy, and pharmaceuticals—are highlighted as the foundation for a potential USD 25 trillion industrial opportunity by 2047.

Emphasizing innovation, strategic depth, and technological efficiency, the report urges policymakers and industry to capitalize on regional manufacturing clusters, such as those in Noida-Chennai-Hosur and Dholera, to enhance competitiveness and foster growth. The end-market for electronics, for instance, is projected to grow significantly from USD 33 billion in 2022 to USD 117 billion in 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025