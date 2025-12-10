Ukrainian Sea Drones Target Shadow Fleet, Escalating Black Sea Tensions

Ukrainian sea drones struck a tanker trading Russian oil, disabling it as it sailed through the Black Sea to Russia's Novorossiysk. The incident marks the third drone strike in two weeks targeting Russia's 'shadow fleet', which is accused of breaching Western sanctions to export Russian oil.

As the conflict impacts international waters, war insurance costs for ships in the region have surged. The Dashan tanker, under EU and UK sanctions, was hit while sailing at full speed, suffering critical damage. No casualties were reported, according to Ukrainian security sources.

With President Putin threatening to cut Ukraine's Black Sea access, Ukraine's use of navy drones alongside aerial strikes on oil refineries highlights a strategic offensive against Russia's war economy. At least seven tanker incidents since 2024 suggest a calculated effort to degrade Russia's maritime oil trade.