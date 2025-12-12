Left Menu

India Today Group Rings in Golden Jubilee at NSE

India Today Group celebrated its 50th anniversary at the National Stock Exchange, where its leadership conducted the Ceremonial Bell Ringing. The event highlighted the group's transformation from a pioneering print publication to a major media network in India, emphasizing the importance of independent media in democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:59 IST
ITG Chairman Aroon Purie, Vice Chairperson & Managing Director Kalli Purie (Photo/India Today Group). Image Credit: ANI
The India Today Group marked a significant milestone in its 50th year with a special ceremony at the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The group's leadership, including Chairman Aroon Purie and Vice Chairperson Kalli Purie, performed the iconic Ceremonial Bell Ringing to celebrate their enduring presence in Indian media.

This event marked a proud chapter in the group's history, showcasing its evolution from a pioneering print publication to a diverse media network, underscoring its critical role in nation-building through strong media institutions.

Founded in 1975 during the Emergency, the India Today Group is known for its enduring influence in journalism across TV, print, and digital platforms, embodying the belief that independent media is the foundation of democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

