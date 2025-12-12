India Today Group Rings in Golden Jubilee at NSE

The India Today Group marked a significant milestone in its 50th year with a special ceremony at the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The group's leadership, including Chairman Aroon Purie and Vice Chairperson Kalli Purie, performed the iconic Ceremonial Bell Ringing to celebrate their enduring presence in Indian media.

This event marked a proud chapter in the group's history, showcasing its evolution from a pioneering print publication to a diverse media network, underscoring its critical role in nation-building through strong media institutions.

Founded in 1975 during the Emergency, the India Today Group is known for its enduring influence in journalism across TV, print, and digital platforms, embodying the belief that independent media is the foundation of democracy.

