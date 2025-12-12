Left Menu

India Leads Charge for Global Wildfire Management at UNEA-7

India's resolution on enhancing global wildfire management was adopted at UNEA-7. The resolution addresses the increasing occurrence and severity of wildfires, urging international cooperation, better early warning systems, and improved financial access for prevention. Wildfires affect biodiversity and economies, releasing significant greenhouse gases and endangering communities.

India Leads Charge for Global Wildfire Management at UNEA-7
India's ambitious resolution to fortify global wildfire management was embraced by member states during the seventh UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) in Nairobi. Recognizing the escalating frequency and intensity of wildfires, the resolution advocates for enhanced international collaboration, early warning mechanisms, and more accessible financing for preventive measures.

The Environment Ministry highlighted the evolving nature of wildfires, traditionally seasonal, which are now frequent and prolonged due to climatic shifts and human impacts. These infernos adversely affect millions of hectares annually, threatening forests, biodiversity, air quality, and economic stability while emitting substantial greenhouse gases.

India underscored the alarming predictions from UNEP's report 'Spreading Like Wildfire', citing an anticipated wildfire increase of up to 50% by 2100 if unchecked. The resolution pushes for a shift from reactive to preventive strategies, backed by local and international support, including the newly established Global Fire Management Hub.

