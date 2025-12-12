Unveiled Images: Epstein's Estate and Political Figures

House Democrats have unveiled a selection of photographs from Jeffrey Epstein's estate, featuring prominent figures such as Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and former Prince Andrew. This comes as part of a broader investigation handled by the House Oversight Committee.

The set contains only 19 images out of over 95,000 obtained from Epstein's estate, marking an intriguing yet minor glimpse into the vast collection. These images are not related to the case files soon to be released by the Department of Justice.

Democrats are pressing forward with their disclosure efforts, aiming to maintain transparency in the Epstein probe and exert pressure on Trump's earlier administration to reveal pertinent documents. The White House has not yet commented on the photo release, while Trump and Clinton have distanced themselves from allegations connected to Epstein.

(With inputs from agencies.)