China Eastern Airlines Expands Delhi-Shanghai Flights to Boost Connectivity

China Eastern Airlines announced a significant expansion of its Delhi-Shanghai route, moving from three weekly flights to daily non-stop services beginning January 2. This decision underscores the airline's commitment to strengthening connectivity between India and China.

The move responds to growing demand and follows successful developments in bilateral relations. In addition, the airline plans to relaunch the Kolkata-Kunming route and introduce a new Mumbai-Shanghai route, marking its expanding footprint in the Indian market.

InterGlobe Air Transport, China Eastern's General Sales Agent in India, manages the airline's operations in the region. The resumption and expansion of these flights come after improved relations between India and China, following extended diplomatic efforts and recent disengagement agreements.

