Left Menu

EU Commission’s Reversal: New Hope for Combustion Engines

The European Commission has proposed changes to its emissions policy that would relax the upcoming ban on new internal combustion engine car sales, facing pressure from Germany, Italy, and automotive manufacturers. These proposals also aim to foster the transition to electric vehicles with new flexibility measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 03:46 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 03:46 IST
EU Commission’s Reversal: New Hope for Combustion Engines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission on Tuesday unveiled proposals to revise its 2035 emissions goals, softening the effective ban on new internal combustion engine car sales. This move comes as a result of pressure from Germany, Italy, and major automakers, reflecting broader industry concerns.

The proposed package now calls for a 90% reduction in tailpipe emissions by 2035, compared to 2021 levels. Key reactions indicate a mixed reception, with some industry leaders marking it as a step towards technological neutrality, while climate advocates criticize the rollback for hindering electric vehicle adoption.

The decision represents a significant policy shift in the EU's automotive landscape, aiming to balance ecological goals with economic and industrial reality. While automakers like Renault and Volkswagen welcome the proposals, others caution against undermining long-term commitments crucial for competitive advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025