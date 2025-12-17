EU Commission’s Reversal: New Hope for Combustion Engines

The European Commission on Tuesday unveiled proposals to revise its 2035 emissions goals, softening the effective ban on new internal combustion engine car sales. This move comes as a result of pressure from Germany, Italy, and major automakers, reflecting broader industry concerns.

The proposed package now calls for a 90% reduction in tailpipe emissions by 2035, compared to 2021 levels. Key reactions indicate a mixed reception, with some industry leaders marking it as a step towards technological neutrality, while climate advocates criticize the rollback for hindering electric vehicle adoption.

The decision represents a significant policy shift in the EU's automotive landscape, aiming to balance ecological goals with economic and industrial reality. While automakers like Renault and Volkswagen welcome the proposals, others caution against undermining long-term commitments crucial for competitive advantage.

