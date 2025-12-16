Left Menu

Cyclone Ditwah's Financial Aftermath: Sri Lanka's Infrastructure Devastation

Sri Lanka's Road Development Authority reported a Rs 75 billion loss due to Cyclone Ditwah's damage to infrastructure. An estimated Rs 190 billion is needed for restoration, with loans from the World Bank anticipated. The cyclone also impacted the Ceylon Electricity Board and the National Water Supply and Drainage Board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 16-12-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 20:20 IST
Cyclone Ditwah's Financial Aftermath: Sri Lanka's Infrastructure Devastation
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Road Development Authority has been severely impacted by Cyclone Ditwah, with a reported loss of nearly Rs 75 billion from infrastructure damage, according to a parliamentary committee. Restoring the damaged roads and bridges could require an additional Rs 190 billion.

Parliament's Department of Communications stated that 316 roads and 40 bridges under the authority's supervision were affected. Officials indicated plans to secure a Rs 2 billion loan from the World Bank, alongside funds from other institutions, to aid rehabilitation efforts.

The cyclone has also caused significant financial setbacks for other state entities. The Ceylon Electricity Board estimated a loss of Rs 20 billion, while the Lanka Electricity Company reported Rs 252 million in damages. The National Water Supply and Drainage Board faced a Rs 5.6 billion loss but has since restored damaged projects and seeks reconstruction grants from the Asian Development Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025