Cyclone Ditwah's Financial Aftermath: Sri Lanka's Infrastructure Devastation

Sri Lanka's Road Development Authority has been severely impacted by Cyclone Ditwah, with a reported loss of nearly Rs 75 billion from infrastructure damage, according to a parliamentary committee. Restoring the damaged roads and bridges could require an additional Rs 190 billion.

Parliament's Department of Communications stated that 316 roads and 40 bridges under the authority's supervision were affected. Officials indicated plans to secure a Rs 2 billion loan from the World Bank, alongside funds from other institutions, to aid rehabilitation efforts.

The cyclone has also caused significant financial setbacks for other state entities. The Ceylon Electricity Board estimated a loss of Rs 20 billion, while the Lanka Electricity Company reported Rs 252 million in damages. The National Water Supply and Drainage Board faced a Rs 5.6 billion loss but has since restored damaged projects and seeks reconstruction grants from the Asian Development Bank.

