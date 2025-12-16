Noida Authority Boosts Electric Vehicle Adoption to Combat Air Pollution

The push for electric vehicles in Noida is set to gain momentum as the Noida Authority CEO, Lokesh M, has directed the Transport Department to prioritize EVs over conventional fuel-based vehicles.

In a meeting focused on addressing worsening air quality, the CEO emphasized the need to transition towards electric mobility to mitigate vehicular emissions, a significant contributor to air pollution in the National Capital Region.

Efforts will include expanding the EV charging infrastructure, transitioning the authority's vehicle fleet to EVs, and enforcing stringent compliance with existing air quality regulations through inspections and monitoring.

