Tragedy Strikes in Dense Fog: A Desperate Search on Yamuna Expressway

A devastating vehicle pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh left 13 dead and 43 injured amid dense fog. Gulzari searches for his sister-in-law Parvati, who saved her children but remains missing. Police are conducting DNA tests to identify the charred victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching tragedy on Tuesday, a dense fog on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh led to a massive vehicle pile-up, claiming at least 13 lives and injuring 43 others. Among the missing is Parvati, who bravely rescued her children from the inferno before disappearing.

Gulzari, haunted by hope, continues his desperate search for Parvati among charred remains brought to multiple hospitals. Authorities have resorted to DNA testing to identify the badly burnt victims. Meanwhile, survivors shared accounts of chaos and fear as they awoke to the fire and confusion.

Rescue operations were severely hampered by low visibility as the fog enveloped the scene of the accident, forcing emergency responders to act with caution. The Mathura District administration and law enforcement are working tirelessly to aid affected families and conclude identification processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

